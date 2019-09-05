Packers day unites students, staff at Evergreen Elementary

With the start of a new school year and the Green Bay Packers season opener in the same week, students and staff at Evergreen Elementary School in Rothschild have two reasons to celebrate.

Green and gold shirts filled the hallways and playground at the school Thursday as everyone was encouraged to wear their favorite Packers gear.

Principal Rick Koepke said it's a great way to bring students and staff together while making the school day fun.

"Throughout the year we try to find different opportunities to do dress up days and other activities that we can do school-wide to help promote school unity," said Koepke.

Even those who are not Packers fans were asked to wear their favorite team's colors.

A Pittsburgh Steelers shirt and a Minnesota Vikings shirt could be seen among the sea of green and gold during recess.

