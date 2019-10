The Packers rode the hot hand of Aaron Jones to a win over the Dallas Cowboys 34-24 Green Bay improves to 4-1 on the season.

Playing without top receiver Davante Adams, Jones scored a career high four touchdowns and had nearly 200 scrimmage yards. The Packers led 17-0 and never trailed the entire game.

Green Bay now sits atop the NFC North alone after a Bears' loss earlier in the day.