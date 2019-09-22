Packers beat Broncos in 27-16 win

The Green Bay Packers have another reason to celebrate after coming away with another win in week three against the Denver Broncos.

The Packers defense shined yet again after forcing three turnovers throughout the game. One of which came from Jaire Alexander forcing and picking up a fumble.

Aaron Rodgers led the offense with 235 passing yards and one touchdown. While running back Aaron Jones had 19 yards rushing with two touchdowns.

The Packers have a short week and will host the Philidelphia Eagles at home on Thursday.