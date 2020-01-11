Packers asking for shoveling help ahead of playoff game

The Green Bay Packers organization is asking for 350 helpers to report to Lambeau Field Sunday morning to shovel and spread ice melt before the playoff game against the Seattle Seahawks.

Those interested are asked to report to the Fleet Farm Gate beginng at 6 a.m. on Lambeau Field's west side, with temporary parking available in Lot 6. Vehicles will need to be removed once the shoveling is complete.

All shovelers entering must use walk-through metal detectors wen entering the facility, and no bags, backpacks or purses will be allowed inside.

Those shoveling need to be at least 18-years old and will receive $12 per hour for their work. The Packers will provide shovels for all who come to help.