Packers announce signing DL Dean Lowry to a contract extension

The Green Bay Packers announced that they have signed defensive lineman Dean Lowry to a contract extension.

According to multiple reports, the deal is a three year extension worth $20.325 million.

Lowry played in all 16 games last season with 57 tackles, three sacks and four passes defended.

The 25-year-old was drafted by the Packers in the fourth round of the 2016 NFL Draft. He has only missed one game in his first three years.

Over his career, he has tallied 105 tackles, seven sacks, seven passes defended, a forced fumble and two fumble recoveries.

Lowry was scheduled to make $2.025 million this year. It was going to be the final season on his rookie deal.