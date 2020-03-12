Packers announce coaching changes

The Packers announced multiple coaching changes including the promotion of Jason Vrable to wide receivers coach.

The Packers also announced that they've named Butch Barry senior analyst and promoted Luke Getsy to quarterbacks/passing game coordinator.

"Vrable enters his eighth season as an assistant coach in the NFL and second with the Packers," said the Packers via a press release. "He joined Green Bay last season as an offensive assistant after working in the same position for the New York Jets in 2017-18."

Vrable takes over for Alvis Whitted who was fired on Jan. 31.