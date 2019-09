The Packers beat the Vikings 21-16 in the home opener Sunday, moving to 2-0 on the season.

The Green Bay offense raced out to a 21-0 lead behind two Aaron Rodgers touchdown passes and an Aaron Jones scoring run. The Vikings scored 16 unanswered points before the Packers defense stood tall against multiple Minnesota drives in the fourth quarter as they looked to take the lead.

The Packers host the Denver Broncos at Lambeau next Sunday.