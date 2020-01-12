Packers go to NFC championship after 28-23 win over the Seattle Seahawks

The Green Bay Packers area heading to the NFC Championship game after a 28-23 win against the Seattle Seahawks.

The Packers jumped out to an early lead, scoring on their first drive on a 20 yard touchdown pass from Aaron Rodgers to Davante Adams. The Seahawks would narrow that lead to 14-3 with a field goal at the end of the quarter.

Green Bay would be the only team to score in the second quarter, getting two one yard rushing touchdowns from Aaron Jones. The Packers would enter halftime with a 21-3 lead.

The Seahawks offense would continue the short yardage trend with Marshawn Lynch giving Seattle their first touchdown of the game in the third quarter.

The lead would quickly be restored on another touchdown pass from Rodgers to Davante Adams, this time from 40 yards away, giving the Packers a 28-10 lead.

The Seahawks offense would respond with another touchdown. This time coming from the arm of Russell Wilson finding Tyler Lockett for a seven yard passing touchdown. Score would then be at 28-17.

The excitement would continue when the Seahawks forced a three and out from Green Bay. Then Wilson would lead Seattle down the field again to another one yard touchdown to Marshawn Lynch. The Seahawks would go for two but the Packers would get a sack on the play which would lead to a 28-23 score.

The Packers would get a key stop against Seattle with just minutes to go in the fourth. Then run out the rest of the time on the clock with two key first down catches from Davante Adams and Jimmy Graham.

The Packers will take on the San Francisco 49ers for the second time this year next Sunday. The game will begin at 5:40 pm.