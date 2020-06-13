Packers Pro Shop to reopen Monday

Team officials say the Packers Pro Shop will re-open to in-store shopping on Monday, June 15.

Store officials announced the reopening on Saturday.

According to the team, there will be health safety guidelines in place as a precaution in order to keep customers safe.

The store has been closed since March 13 due to the pandemic.

Story entry will be limited to the entrances off Lombardi Avenue on the north side of the Atrium, and will be open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Although it isn't mandatory, guests are strongly encouraged to wear a mask.

Other Atrium businesses will stay closed for the time being, including the Hall of Fame, Stadium Tours, Lambeau Field events and 1919 Kitchen and Tap.