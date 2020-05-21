Packers' Montravius Adams arrested on 3 misdemeanor charges

Packers defensive lineman Montravius Adams has been arrested in Georgia, WLUK reports.

Police say Adams was arrested on three misdemeanor counts: possession of less than an ounce of marijuana, driving without insurance and having a suspended/canceled/revoked vehicle registration.

Officers pulled Adams over for driving with the expired license registration, police say. When they approached the car, officers say they also smelled cannabis, giving them probable cause to search Adams' vehicle.

Adams has played in 37 games for the Green Bay Packers over his first three NFL seasons, ESPN reports.

In a statement, the Packers said that they are "aware of the matter involving Montravius Adams... We will refrain from making any further comment as it is an ongoing legal matter."