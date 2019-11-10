Packers Jones dedicates performance to his military parents

A popular story line before the season was that Aaron Jones was going to get more touches in the Matt LaFleur system. That's been the case for the majority season including tonight in the Packers 24-16 win.

"He's been incredible player up to this point in the season. Jamaal Williams too. Both those guys did an excellent job of breaking tackles whether it was in the backfield or on the second level. That certainly will make our offense much tougher to defend if we can continually get that type of run game going," Packers Coach Matt LaFleur said.

Aaron Jones racked up 93 yards and 3 touchdowns. He's now up to 14 total touchdowns on the season.

"The big guys up front firing off the ball. Communicating. You can hear their communications. You know where it's going to hit a lot of the time. Just those little things. Receivers on the outside and tight ends blocking as well," Aaron Jones added.

The special day meant a lot more to Jones with Veterans Day tomorrow. Both of Jones's parents served in the Army.

"He came out right before we came in from warmups (and) shook my dad's hand. He saw my gloves. He was like 'I like those.' I was like 'They're yours after.' This game was everything for me. Those three touchdowns are for them. I can't thank them enough for what they've done for me and my family and everybody else. Just a little appreciation for them, and I love you parents," Jones explained.

The Packers single season touchdown record is 20 set by Ahman Green in 2003. Jones has six more weeks to reach that.