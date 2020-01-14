Packers Fan Hall of Fame finalist misses just four home games since 1957

Thousands of fans filled Lambeau Field on Sunday night wearing green and gold in support of the Green Bay Packers.

In the crowd sat a woman known to her family as 'Grandma Football' whose love for the team goes back decades.

"My dad started taking me to games when I was probably eight or ten years old," said Carole Gutowski.

Green Bay born and raised, Gutowski has spent her life cheering on the hometown team.

"That's what you do on Sunday, isn't it?" she asked.

It started with getting into games for free with her dad at City Stadium.

"He'd carry me in through the turnstile, and then put me down," said Gutowski. "As you got up in the stands, people would just move over and make room for children."

She went on to watch in person as the Green Bay Packers competed for the Lombardi Trophy twice.

"I did go to New Orleans to the Super Bowl and I went to San Diego for the Super Bowl," she said. "Wonderful, wonderful."

The 80-year-old's dedication to the team does not go unnoticed.

"My nickname is 'Grandma Football,'" said Gutowski.

Her license plate even bears the nickname given to her by her grandson nearly 20 years ago. It is a fitting one at that for the woman who has only missed four home games since 1957.

"When I got married in '61, my husband was not a real big football fan. He didn't know too much about the Packers," said Gutowski. "When I had to find out the Packers schedule before I set our wedding date in October, he decided that maybe he should become a football fan."

Now, her granddaughter hopes to see 'Grandma Football' get recognized in the 2020 Packers Fan Hall of Fame. She has her own buttons and signs asking people to vote for her as one of ten finalists.

"We would all be very thrilled, but there's a lot of competition. Everybody has their reasons and good reasons," she said.

Voting ends January 31 with the winner announced at the end of February.

No matter what the outcome is, though, Gutowski says her love for the Green Bay Packers will stay the same as she cheers them on to the Super Bowl.

"Well, we all hope," said Gutowski.

You can vote daily for one of the finalists on the Packers website.