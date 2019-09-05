Packers-Bears game kicks off NFL's 100th season

Matt LaFleur and the Green Bay Packers will unveil their new offense Thursday night in Chicago.

The Packers-Bears match-up is great way to start the NFL’s 100th season.

Aaron Rodgers has been a thorn in the Bears’ side. The quarterback has gone 17-5 in games started against Chicago, despite ripping Bears’ hearts out for many years, Aaron Rodgers still has respect for the great rivalry.

"It was always big Chicago against little Green Bay. We've held our own over the years. It's always been a great rivalry. It’s one of the special ones in the history of professional sports. Obviously, a lot of great players and great names on both sides. I’ve played in this game, and it’s fun to be a part of it for the 23rd time, I think,” Rodgers explained.

Kick-off is 7:30 p.m. NBC will broadcast the game. NewsChannel 7 will have pre and post-game coverage from Chicago.



