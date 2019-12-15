Packers hang on to beat Bears 21-13

In the 200th edition of the oldest rivalry in football, the Packers hung on to defeat the Bears for the second time this season, 21-13. The win moves Green Bay to 11-3 on the season.

Davante Adams scored the first two touchdowns of the day, and Aaron Jones added two in the third quarter to account for all the scoring for Green Bay.

The win keeps the Packers in position to earn a first-round bye. Green Bay clinches a playoff berth with a Rams loss to the Cowboys today.

The Packers will face the Vikings on the road next Monday night.