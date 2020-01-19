Packers embarrassed by 49ers 37-20 in NFC Championship Game

In their first NFC championship game in three years, the Packers were blown out by the San Francisco 49ers 37-20. The loss ends Green Bay's season, while the Niners move on to face the Kansas City Chiefs in the Super Bowl.

Raheem Mostert opened the scoring for San Francisco with a 36-yard touchdown run midway through the first quarter.

Mostert ran for two more touchdowns in the second quarter, and had 160 yards on the ground at halftime. San Francisco led 27-0 at the break.

Two turnovers in the second quarter killed the Packers' attempt at a rally. A botched snap from Corey Linsley to Aaron Rodgers was recovered when Green Bay was inside the San Francisco 30-yard line. Rodgers then threw an interception to Emmanuel Moseley on the next drive.

The Packers ended the shutout with an Aaron Jones nine-yard touchdown reception on their first drive of the third quarter.

That momentum was quickly squandered when Mostert ran for his fourth touchdown of the game on the ensuing San Francisco drive. He had 220 rushing yards, the second most in a playoff game in NFL history.

The Packers second touchdown came at the start of the fourth quarter. A 43-yard completion to Jimmy Graham set up Jones to score his second TD of the game from one yard out.

Rookie tight end Jace Sternberger hauled in his first career touchdown from eight yards out with just over eight minutes left in the fourth quarter.