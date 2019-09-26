Packer Fan from Australia moves to Green Bay

We all know that fans of the Pack can be found all around the globe, and that includes a few Aussies from The Land Down Under.

Jaz Singh is on a mission to see every game this season.

He made it to a Packer game in 2014 when he heard about a fellow Aussie who quit his job to move to Green Bay to cheer on the Packers.

Now, Singh has done the same.

"After the game I heard about a guy from Australia who quit his life, moved his two kids and wife from Sydney, Australia to Green Bay for the 2007 season and this just inspired me to do the same. There and then I decided this is what I'm going to do," says Singh.

He's a teacher on sabbatical for a year living with a host family in Green Bay.