PSL returns to Starbucks' menu Aug. 27

The Pumpkin Spice Latte returned to Starbucks’ menu Tuesday.

The drink is synonymous with fall, but usually appears on the coffee shop's menu the end of August. While the iconic fall drink debuted on Aug. 26 in 2014, it wasn't officially on the menu until Sept. 2, Business Insider reports. However, it hasn’t officially been on the Starbucks menu quite this early before.

PSL, as it's lovingly known, has been a Starbucks staple for 16 years. It combines espresso and steamed milk with real pumpkin, cinnamon, nutmeg and clove. The beverage is then topped with whipped cream and pumpkin pie spices. It’s available hot, iced or as a Frappuccino blended beverage.