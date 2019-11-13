PROGRAMMING NOTE: CBS preempts programming for Trump Impeachment hearings

CBS has will pre-empt regular programming on Wednesday and Friday for coverage of the first public hearings of the impeachment inquiry.

That means viewers will not miss episodes of their daytime programs. Instead, the episodes will pick up from their stories lines.

CBS will provide coverage on CBSN, its streaming service, along with coverage on CBS News Radio and CBS Newspath. CBS This Morning also will feature interviews and analysis, with co-hosts Gayle King, Anthony Mason and Tony Dokoupil joined by 60 Minutes correspondent John Dickerson with historical perspective.

