PREVIEW: Wausau RiverWolves prepare for home opener

The Wausau RiverWolves will hold their home opener Friday September 27. The hockey team invited Sunrise 7 for a behind the scenes look ahead of the 2019-2020 season.

Head Coach Colin Bailey said the team is made up of half first time players and half return players.

"Wausau really is one of the best hockey towns in Wisconsin. Players know that. They know we can help them achieve their goals and that's how we attract quality athletes" he said.

The RiverWolves will take on the Willmar Warhawks in their first home series Friday, September 27th and Saturday, September 28th. Games start at 7:30 p.m. .

The first 250 fans to arrive to the home opener on Friday will receive a free pair of RiverWolves sunglasses. Doors Open 45 minutes before Puck Drop

Single Game Ticket Prices: $10 Adults, $8 Seniors (65+) and Military, $5 Students (5-18), and under 5 is Free

Tickets are available online via riverwolveshockey.com, over the phone at 715.869.3132 or in person at the RiverWolves office inside Marathon Park Ice Arena located at 1201 Stewart Ave Wausau, WI 54401.

Wausau will play 22 home games and 47 total games during their 2019-20 Regular Season, which runs through March 7th. The home schedule will feature 13 Friday, 8 Saturday and 1 Sunday game. All games are broadcast via HockeyTV.

The Wausau RiverWolves are part of the North American Tier III Hockey League (NA3HL).