Owned or leased vehicles settlement: how you can qualify for $100 or more

If you purchased or leased a new vehicle or purchased a qualifying vehicle replacement part from someone other than the manufacturer of the part, between 1990 and 2019, you may be eligible for a minimum $100 payment.

Multiple settlements have been reached that resolve claims that manufacturers fixed the price of certain automotive parts. This may have caused individuals and businesses to pay more for certain new vehicles and replacement parts. The combined total settlement fund is over $1.2 billion.

The settlement fund will be used to pay eligible consumers and businesses who lived in the District of Columbia and the following 30 states: Arizona, Arkansas, California, Florida, Hawaii, Iowa, Kansas, Maine, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Mississippi, Missouri, Montana, Nebraska, Nevada, New Hampshire, New Mexico, New York, North Carolina, North Dakota, Oregon, Rhode Island, South Carolina, South Dakota, Tennessee, Utah, Vermont, West Virginia, and Wisconsin.

To receive a potential payment of $100 or more, you must submit a claim form online or by mail by December 31, 2019.

For more information, visit: www.AutoPartsClass.com