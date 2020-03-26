Overweight permits for truckers hauling groceries extended

At the direction of Gov. Tony Evers, the Wisconsin Department of Transportation has announced a two-week extension for overweight permits that allow truckers to supply grocery stores impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

For the 489 fleet permits already issued, which cover more than 15,000 trucks, no action is required for the automatic extension. The permits had been set to expire March 28.

“Truckers across the country are hard at work to keep grocery shelves in stock, and we want to do everything we can to help,” WisDOT Secretary-designee Craig Thompson stated. “The number of these permits in use shows tremendous demand, and I want to thank everyone involved in this effort.”

New applications for the permits can be made here: COVID-19 Permit Information and Application Instructions.

More information is available at: https://wisconsindot.gov/Pages/dmv/com-drv-vehs/mtr-car-trkr/osowgeneral.aspx

Permits issued by WisDOT authorize the operation of any vehicle combination at a maximum gross weight up to of 88,000 pounds. A permit may only authorize weights not more than 10 percent greater than the gross axle, gross axle combination, or gross vehicle weight limitations under Wis. Stat. §§ 348.15 and 348.16.

Permit applications can also be submitted by completing the information below and emailing it to oversize-permits.dmv@dot.wi.gov, faxing it to (608) 264-7751

Attn: COVID-19, or mailing it to Wisconsin Department of Transportation, Bureau of Highway Maintenance, P.O. Box 7980, Madison WI 53707-7980.

· WI Oversize permits account #:

· US DOT #:

· Company name:

· Address/City/State/Zip code:

· Phone number:

· Email address:

· Contact person:

· Number of units:

.

