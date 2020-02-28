Wis. Dept. of Revenue: Average state tax return is $720

The Wisconsin Department of Revenue reports just over one million tax filers have submitted returns out of an expected three million.

To date, more than 700,000 refunds have been issued, and the average refund is $720.

This year's individual income tax filing deadline is Wednesday, April 15.

There are advantages to filing sooner rather than later.

• You are less likely to become a victim of identity theft or tax fraud.

• You are more likely to get your refund faster, if you have one coming. If you owe taxes, you may still file now and wait until April 15 to pay.

• If you have questions or need assistance, DOR customer service staff are ready to quickly assist, and there will likely be less waiting time than if you file just before the deadline.

