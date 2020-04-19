Over $25,000 raised for The Neighbors' Place; still time to donate

The Singing for their Supper campaign has helped raise over $25,000 for The Neighbors' Place, Marathon County's largest food bank.

Donations are still being accepted at neighborsplace.org and at all Incredible Bank drive-thru locations.

The last day to donate is Monday.

The event was sponsored by Incredible Bank and Church Mutual Insurance.

NewsChannel 7 matched the first $3,000 donated.