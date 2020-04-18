Over $22-thousand raised so far for The Neighbors' Place

Gray Television and NewsChannel 7's Singing for their Supper event has helped raise over $22,000 for The Neighbors' Place, Marathon County's largest food bank.

Over $22,000 have been raised for The Neighbors' Place in Wausau thanks to the Singing for their Supper event (WSAW photo)

The money raised will help The Neighbors' Place continue to feed those struggling to put food on the table in the face of the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to Executive Director Donna Ambrose, in just the past three weeks The Neighbors' Place has seen over 160 additional families utilizing their services, with over 2,300 people in Marathon County being served.

Donations for the Singing for their Supper initiative are being accepted through Monday. you can donate to The Neighbors' Place here, or donate in person by going to any Incredible Bank drive-thru locations.

Incredible Bank and Church Mutual Insurance Company were sponsors of Saturday night's event.

WSAW-TV matched the first $3,000 that were donated.