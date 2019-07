Wisconsin Public Service is reporting over 20,000 people are without power due to severe weather on Saturday.

As of 11 a.m., Stevens Point has the most outages with over 5,000 people without power.

Pelican Lake currently has over 1,400 without power, and in Wausau, 60 are impacted by the outages.

A complete list of outages can be found on the Wisconsin Public Service website