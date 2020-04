As of 7:00 p.m. on Sunday, April 12, Wisconsin Public Service is reporting 42 power outage locations, leaving 2,557 customers without power.

According to the WPS outage tracker, areas with the most customer impacted include Rhinelander with 859 people without power, Lac du Flambeau with 644 people without power, Tomahawk with 267 people impacted and Three Lakes with 225.

Gleason shows 120 people without power, while Wrightstown is showing 180 impacted.