Outdoor seating gives leery customers a chance to dine in

Over the weekend, local businesses opened up their patio and outdoor seating to get customers in the door without going indoors.

Timekeeper Distillery offers spacious outside seating to customers who are not ready to get inside. (WSAW Photo).

The Timekeepers Distillery was one to push their patio services, offering spaced outdoor seating, sanitary stations, disposable menus, and complimentary masks.

At this time their indoor seating is not open, but drive up purchases have been able to bring in customers. Dan Weber, the owner of the distillery said while that has been nice, it was great to get people in the door.

"It's not the normal, It's not what it was but its a taste and its really nice to have an incline of what it was and what it will be again. right now it's not that time but any step that we can take to feel a little more normal is what we are trying to accomplish,” Weber said.

Tine and Cellar also open their outdoor seating for those not ready to confine themselves inside. With the nice weather over the long weekend, Jesse Bartnik the general manager said they saw a constant stream of people taking to the patio.

“I think people feel more comfortable outside. With the open air and spaced seating I think it helps people who wouldn’t go out to eat otherwise feel safe,” Bartnik said.

Both businesses limited their seating and have rid of cushions to make cleaning easier. They ask that customers continue to be patient with the slower service as they take time to disinfect and take precautions with their limited staff.