Outagamie man believes missing wife and daughter were abducted

Investigators say they are following up all possible leads in the disappearance of a mother and daughter from Outagamie County.

Jill Rousseau, 55, and her daughter, Jordan, 21, have not been seen since Sunday, June 16.

Kelly Rousseau--the husband of Jill and father of Jordan--held a news conference Wednesday. CLICK HERE to watch. He says that he believes his wife and daughter were abducted.

"My opinion--and I want to emphasize my opinion, this has nothing to do with the sheriff's department--is that they were abducted. Because nothing else makes sense," Kelly Rousseau says.

Kelly Rousseau says Jill and Jordan were last seen leaving a storage facility in Menasha Sunday. Jordan has a sewing/alteration business nearby. At about 3:45 p.m., surveillance cameras captured Jill pull their Ford Expedition into the storage facility and back up. The tailgate opens. Kelly says nothing happened until they drove away from the facility 15 minutes later, about 4 p.m. Rousseau says it appears both women were in the vehicle at that time.

The vehicle was seen turning right and traveling north on Racine, which becomes Valley Road. Kelly Rousseau says that's the last known sighting of Jill and Jordan.

Kelly says he had been traveling Sunday after attending a cousin's funeral in Minnesota. He says he called Jill from the road in Hudson and spoke to her at about 1 p.m. He couldn't remember if he called her cell phone or landline number. She told him she planned on working in the garden that day. Kelly made another stop for dinner in Wausau. He called Jill and there was no answer.

Kelly says he returned home at about 8:15 p.m. Sunday.

"Sunday when I got home--we live in the country and we have chickens--and when I got home I drove in the yard and there's chickens out in the yard. Which means to me that they were just going to run somewhere real quick and come back," Kelly says.

He recounted doing chores around the house. At 9:15 p.m., he became concerned.

"OK this is kind of odd. She [Jill] hasn't called me. She's not home yet. So then I called her and her cell phone rang in the house. And that all of a sudden, I went, that's kind of weird. She didn't take her cell phone," Kelly Rousseau says.

Rousseau says he found his daughter's phone on the couch. It was turned off.

Rousseau went to Menasha. He says Jordan's sewing studio is located there. In the basement of the studio, there are two futons. Kelly says they are there in case someone gets snowed in, or his daughter wants to take a nap. Kelly says it appeared someone had slept in one of the futons.

He contacted the sheriff's office.

Rousseau says nothing in the home had been disturbed.

He described his wife as "analytical" and his daughter as a "social butterfly who loves to dance." Kelly said the mom and daughter have been known to go on girl's trips for a weekend, but he said it would be unusual for them to leave without telling him.

"It was nothing where they were just going away and I don't know," Kelly says.

Kelly said investigators have questioned him and asked about the family's financial situation and life insurance policies. The Sheriff's Office said Kelly was not considered a suspect in the disappearance.

"I have nothing to hide. I want my daughter and wife back," Kelly said.

Investigators say they are looking into all the leads, but they do not know where the women could be.

"We have no indication that they were leaving for a trip. We have no indication that they were leaving unexpectedly, or that they were choosing to do this from obviously signs, obvious indicators out there. At this time, it just is, we're not sure where they went," says Sgt. Nathan Borman, Outagamie County Sheriff's Office.

CLICK HERE to watch Borman's news conference.

Jill and Jordan are believed to be driving a 2011 Ford Expedition King Ranch. It has a maroon top and tan bottom. The photo in the story shows a similar vehicle.

It has a Wisconsin license plate number 650-PPM.

Borman says investigators are getting tips from across the country, but there are nothing leading them to the vehicle. He says it would be out of character for the women to leave without telling anyone.

"As two adults, you choose to leave, that's perfectly OK. My concern is, did they choose to leave? We don't know. We have no indicator to tell us that they did this voluntarily. They didn't contact any family and say hey, we're going out here for a little bit or we're taking a break or anything like that," Borman said.

Kelly Rousseau says he just wants to hear from his wife and daughter. He says he's thankful for the support he's received.

"Call me. Call the Sheriff's Department. Call someone. There's thousands of people. It's international. There's thousands of people praying," Rousseau says.

Jordan Rousseau's best friend, Johanna Kopecky, also wants her friend home. She doesn't believe they left voluntarily.

"I'd ask her to please come back, because we all really miss both of them and love both of them and I don't know why they'd leave without telling anybody. But if they did, just please come back and then it will all be OK again," Johanna said.

Kopecky said she had returned from a trip to the Upper Peninsula on Saturday and had three text messages from Jordan. She texted her back that day.

On Monday night, Johanna said she received a message from Kelly Rousseau stating that Jill and Jordan had gone missing. They talked on the phone and Kelly Rousseau described to her what he told the media at the news conference, Kopecky says.

Kelly Rousseau and Johanna Kopecky shared a tearful embrace at the end of the news conference. "Your hair reminds me of Jill's," Kelly Rousseau told Johanna. She replied, "Really?"

If you have any information, contact Sgt. Mike Fitzpatrick at 920-832-5279. You can also contact the Outagamie County Dispatch Center at 920-832-5500. The incident number is 19-026089.