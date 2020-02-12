Seymour student killed in snowmobile crash on way to school

A Seymour High School student was killed Wednesday morning when his snowmobile was hit by an SUV.

A 15-year-old Seymour student is killed in a snowmobile crash on County Highway VV. Feb. 12, 2020. (WBAY Photo)

The Outagamie County Sheriff's Office says the 15-year-old boy was riding to school when the crash happened on County Highway VV near French Road in the Town of Seymour.

The student's name was not released. The district says he was a 9th grade student from Black Creek.

Lt. Ryan Carpenter says a preliminary investigation shows an SUV was westbound on CTH VV and the snowmobile was traveling south on the Oneida trail system. The snowmobile failed to stop at trail stop sign, entered the roadway, and was struck by the SUV.

The teen rider died at the scene, according to the Lt. Carpenter.

A 37-year-old Seymour woman and two children were in the SUV. They were not hurt. The Sheriff's Office does not anticipate any charges or citations will be filed against the SUV driver.

County Highway VV was closed at French Road until about 10:45am.

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources is assisting with the investigation.

A 15yo Seymour HS freshman is dead following a snowmobile crash this morning. #WBAY pic.twitter.com/1SWQhnyJNU — Emily Matesic (@EmilyMatesic) February 12, 2020

Lt. Carpenter says the victim was wearing a helmet. Visibility was clear at the time of the crash.

The Sheriff's Office responded to the scene shortly after 7 a.m.

Seymour Superintendent Laurie Asher says counselors will be available at all Seymour schools for the remainder of the week.

"We've gathered our response teams together and all of our schools are working very diligently to make sure that we're supporting our students, staff and our community in the next coming days and following weeks," says Asher.

Asher says it is not unusual for students to ride snowmobiles to school.

"We have quite a few students who do drive their snowmobiles to school each day. We do have a designated spot for them," says Asher.