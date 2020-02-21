Origami artist visiting Wausau

A master Origami artist is showing off his work this weekend in Wausau.

Robert Lang is holding 2 events tomorrow (2/22) at the Woodson Art Museum. Unlike normal Origami, Lang puts a unique twist on the traditional paper folding art-form. He uses materials from custom paper, to even steel.

"I think people will be surprised in a pleasant sort of way in part at some of the real world applications of origami and some of the materials other than paper that we can fold using origami techniques" says Lang, who is holding a discussion about his techniques from 1 to 2 tomorrow afternoon. After the discussion, an Origami Art Gallery walk will follow from 2:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m.

The events are free and open to the public.