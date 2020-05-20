Organizers to decide this weekend if 4th of July celebration at Marathon Park will be held

Organizers for the Wausau Area 4th of July Celebration will decide this weekend if they’ll hold their annual event amid COVID-19 concerns.

The multi-day event offers rides, music, food and fireworks at Marathon Park in Wausau.

A post on the group's Facebook page from April 10 stated, “We are still planning on having our event in hopes everything will be reopened and safe to be in operation by then. Our event is going to be held from July 1-5.”

A decision on the announcement will be shared on the group’s Facebook page.

