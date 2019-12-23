Organizations team up to deliver food on senior snow days

Snow days for kids mean a day away from school. But it also means seniors who are part of the Meals on Wheels program, through the Aging and Disability Resource Center, won't get the food they rely on for that day.

Hunger sack for senior snow days (WSAW photo)

On Monday, Peyton's Promise and a local girl scout troop were at County Market in Wausau to tell people about the "Silver Snow Day Meals". They encouraged customers to purchase either a $5 or $10 hunger sack with non-perishable food items inside.

The event came together as part of a Silver Award project for two girl scout cadets. The award is given to those who complete a project that makes a difference in the community.

Once the hunger sacks are purchased, the organizations will package them up and deliver them to adults who are part of Meals on Wheels before they usually get their meals.

Zoey Yang, who organized the event, said It will be an emergency backup, if the program is canceled for a snow day.

"We just really love the idea to give them food on days when they can't get food, so they don't go hungry," Yang said.

250 emergency meals were already delivered this weekend.

The Aging and Disability Resource Center hopes to expand this outside of Marathon County, to also serve Lincoln and Langlade counties in the near future.