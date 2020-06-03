Organization hopes to bring awareness to 'Difficult Discussions'

While seniors at the University of Wisconsin – Stevens Point, Christopher Benny, and Zantasia Johnson decided to take what started as a college organization focusing on diversity to the next level.

(WSAW photo 5/26/2020)

“We noticed that a lot of universities and a lot of organizations don’t have the same resources that we were able to provide,” Benny explained. “We didn’t want to charge them for doing it so we were like, ‘Hey, how about we create an organization that provides free services?’ If they want to consult with us; we take legislation templates; we create policies and make templates for them so people can adopt it and edit it a little bit and enforce that into their organizations to make create a more equitable and more diverse institution or community.”

That passion leads to the foundation of the Difficult Discussions organization, an up-and-coming non-profit that Benny is in the process of 501c(4).

In the meantime, they’re working to help the black community make sure the message for justice and equality isn’t lost in the riots and violence that has been visible throughout the United States over the past week, following the death of George Floyd while in police custody in Minneapolis.

“I am a person of color but I’m not a part of the black community and right now, Black Lives Matter is what people should be focusing on,” said Benny, whose parents are both Indian. “If you look at this incident right now, it’s not an isolated incident. It’s not the first time that this is happening. People would not be doing this (protesting) unless there is a necessity.”

Benny says that it’s important for people of all races to not only acknowledge what is going on around the country and the world but to educate themselves so that they can help be a part of the solution to the problem. This is something Benny admits can be difficult, especially for white members of society.

“People tend to shut down at that point because they don’t want it to be their fault,” Benny said. “They don’t want to be racist, and I’m not saying ‘Hey, you’re being racist right now. I’m saying ‘Check your privilege.”

There are numerous ways for people to take action and show support for the Black Lives Matter movement.

“Go to a Black Lives Matter Movement protest, donate funds, or even sign petitions,” said Benny. “Look into other avenues; educate yourself on what’s going on so you can do better at being an ally so that we can end this system. Once we find a method to have the system of injustice erased and have a better justice system and a better policing system, we’re not going to see riots and looting and so on.”

Several marches and protests have taken place in central Wisconsin over the past week, including protests in Stevens Point, Wausau, and Wisconsin Rapids.

A community cook-out, silent protest, and peaceful march are set to take place in Marshfield tomorrow, with additional marches set to take place in Wausau and Stevens Point on Saturday and Sunday, respectively.

Benny says that while they continue to work towards becoming an official non-profit organization, they’re encouraging people to donate to funds like the the George Floyd Memorial Fund as well as other organizations working to help push the Black Lives Matter Movement forward.

For more information on Difficult Discussions and their mission, visit their website here.