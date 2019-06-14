Organization builds video game controller for special needs patients

From a joystick to a more modern controller, video games controllers can be hard to play with, especially for people with disabilities. But a new adaptive game piece from XBOX is changing that.

"We're here to promote accessible gaming. XBOX released a controller that allows people with disabilities to map a controller how they want," said Midstate Independent Living Program Director Eric Riskus.

To promote independence during game play, Midstate Independent Living’s Eric Riskus and Alex Lina created a controller that could be played by everyone.

"Now the button can be wherever they need it to be. If they can't reach a button on a controller, they can move a button to wherever they need to play independently," Riskus added.

Riskus and Lina have both been avid video game players since they were young. Now they hope to give people with disabilities the chances they’ve had these past years.

"The goal is that whatever barriers they're facing, let's overcome that. Let's build that community, let's make it stronger, let's build that demographic and help them to be more independent in gaming as well,” Riskus explained.

"When you tie the two passions together, you get something like this," Lina said.

Even though video games might be a small start, it’s a step in the right direction.

"Everything that we do is to promote independence. Everything we do is to help them be successful as possible, while being independent as possible. So anything that we can do to help from living independently, to enjoy social recreation. We want to help everybody," Riskus added.

