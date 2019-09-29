Organ donor picnic celebrates the gift of life

Families gathered to share stories of lost loved ones who were able to give the gift of life through organ donation at Oak Island Park in Wausau Saturday. Donor families got to meet organ recipients at the picnic put on by Donate Life, sponsored by Aspirus Hospital.

"It really brings everything full circle for us as caregivers," said Sarah Schroeder, a Respiratory Therapist at Aspirus Hospital who is part of a donor family.

The gift of life is precious.

“To see the good that does come of it, and also very healing for the families," Schroeder said.

On Sunday, some of those families gathered together to tell stories of loved ones who gave that precious gift through organ donation.

"It was truly his gift to people, because our family truly was not in the right state of mind during that time frame to make that decision for him," said Christie Greiner, the mother of an organ donor.

Giving life to others can make families going through a painful loss feel like their loved one is living on and helping someone else even in death. Like Devin Greiner, who became an organ donor at just 22.

"We didn't even know that he was an organ donor. They came to us at the hospital and told us that he had registered online to be one," Greiner said.

Devin Greiner’s family are creating a legacy in his honor at Aspirus, where families of an organ donor can take home the flag flown in their honor.

If you want to know just how life changing someone's organs can be to another person, just listen to one donor recipient talk about how his transplant changed his life.

"Prior to my transplant, I did not have an exotic disease. My disease was alcohol," said Patrick Kraft, a liver recipient.

After he was given a second chance…

"I was never pressured into drinking again, and I never had another drink," he said.

Though he hasn't met his donor's family, they are still a huge part of who he is today.

"They're my heroes. Any donor family is a hero," he said.

Families also released flowers in honor of loved ones who gave their organs.