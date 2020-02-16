Orangutan granted ‘personhood’ turns 34, makes new friend

An orangutan who was granted legal personhood by a judge in Argentina and later found a new home in Florida celebrated her 34th birthday on Valentine’s Day with a special new friend.

The director of the Center for Great Apes says Sandra has adjusted beautifully to her life at the sanctuary.

According to the Associated Press, Sandra has befriended a 31-year-old male orangutan named Jethro.

Prior to coming to Florida, Sandra had lived alone in a Buenos Aires zoo.

The center is home to 22 orangutans and Sandra was a bit shy when she arrived.

An Argentine judge’s landmark ruling in 2015 declared that Sandra is legally not an animal, but a non-human person, and thus entitled to some legal rights enjoyed by people.

