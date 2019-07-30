Opening day of Wisconsin Valley Fair considered a success

Organizers at the Wisconsin Valley Fair say the opening day was a huge success. Over the next five remaining days, more than 140,000 people are expected to attend the fair.

“This is honestly so much fun,” said Leena Luetschwager who came to the fair on opening day with her friends. “This is a great place to meet new people, have some great food and enjoy some fun rides.”

Rollercoaster rides didn’t start until 5:00 p.m. but several people arrived earlier for the food and activities. Each year the Junior Amateur Talent Competition is considered to be the first official event of the week. Kids from all over the state practice for weeks to show off their talent at the fair.

“I love watching how Marathon Park turns into a fairground in just a matter of days,” stated Jodi Langenhahn who is the Fair Administrator. “The weather this year has been really cooperative and I think that will help us throughout the week.”

Also on the first day, the annual Dog Show and Animal Judging events took place on the fairgrounds.

“There is defiantly something you can enjoy with people of all ages,” explained Alanna Racine who came to the fair for the food and music.

Admission for the Wisconsin Valley Fair is free for children under the age of 10-years-old. Anyone who enters the fair before noon will only have to pay $6 and after noon prices jump to $9.

Family pets are not allowed on the fairgrounds unless they are a service animal or registered to participate in a show.