Open enrollment for health coverage is here

Open enrollment season is upon us. It's a time during the fall when many of the 180 million Americans with employer-provided coverage will have the opportunity to select or switch their health insurance plan for 2020.

Annual family premiums rose 5 percent to roughly $20,600 this year, according to a Kaiser Family Foundation study. Employers pay about $14,600 of that. (Source: CNN)

Americans are seeking greater value for their health care dollars. To achieve this goal, it is crucial to understand health insurance concepts, terminology and plan designs so they can maximize their benefits and improve their personal & financial well-being.

Rebecca Madsen is the Chief Consumer Officer of UnitedHealthcare Employer & Individual. She joined the Deep Bench on NewsChannel 7 at 4 to discuss the important things to remember as you go to sign up for coverage.

