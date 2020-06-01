Online ordering event supports Shawano Co. and state farmers

The pandemic’s impact on businesses is far reaching, and not limited to brick and mortar establishments.

“Our farmers are hurting now, too,” said Barb Mendoza.

“Obviously we’ve heard on the news about dairy farmers dumping milk and everything else,” said Wanitta Charnon.

So Mendoza and Charnon have teamed up to help with an online food shopping event.

“I run Shop Local Shawano County online on Facebook,” said Charnon, "and so was helping the small businesses and decided I needed to help the farmers as much as possible.”

“With businesses and everything closing down due to the pandemic, it was important for us to make sure they're able to still sell their products, too,” said Mendoza.

Mendoza is executive director of The F.R.E.S.H. Project, a Shawano County nonprofit that provides healthy and affordable fresh foods to those in need. So, she’s done food distribution events before.

“We got together, we talked about it, and we thought why not,” said Mendoza.

“So this week you can go online and order cheese, and milk, and beef sticks, and pork and eggs all from local farmers,” said Charnon.

To see what is available and to make an order, all people need to do is fill out a simple form on the event’s Google Doc CLICK HERE for the link. The orders must be completed by next Sunday.

“Go ahead and sign up., Let’s support our dairy farmers. Let’s support our small businesses,” said Mendoza.

Orders will be distributed on June 13 at the Shawano County Fairgrounds. Proceeds will not only support the farmers but will serve as a fundraiser for F.R.E.S.H. Project as well.

"There is a lot of good local support,” said Mendoza. “People that follow us and follow what we're doing and also with the farmers, they do want to support.”

"I think we've had some really good response with it, so just hoping to get a lot of orders so they can sell as much as they possibly can," said Charnon.“We’re just trying to feel our way out on this one and hopefully we can do more in the future.”

For more information on the event, check out the event page on Facebook or visit the F.R.E.S.H website.

