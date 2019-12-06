Oneida Nation to air commercial at Lambeau in protest of Washington team

A commercial produced by the Oneida Nation will air Sunday at Lambeau Field in protest of the Washington football team's arrival in Green Bay

That 30 second clip will air on the stadium scoreboard during halftime.

It's meant to raise awareness toward the team use of a derogatory name and mascot.

The message is "I am Oneida," and it's also an attempt by the tribe to define themselves.

Oneida Nation public relations director Bobbi Webster said, "You'll see um, a diverse Oneida population. You will see young people, old people, men, women, doctors, nurses, attorney, judge," adding, "They go from 5 to 88 years old."

The tribe says the goal of the commercial is to educate people respectfully about who they are and not what's symbolized by the Washington football team.

"When you misrepresent anybody, that's a problem," Webster said, "and Washington does that continuously, and we think that nobody should be misrepresented or shown in a derogatory caricature of that sort."

Besides the airing inside Lambeau Field, the video is also posted to the tribe's social media sites.

Webster said, "Just in 24 hours, we had over 10,000 views of it. We had over 300 shares, probably 400 shares on our Facebook."

Action 2 News did reach out to a spokesperson for the Washington football team but haven't heard back.

The Oneida Nation says they have been contacted by people who plan to protest during the game on Sunday but it is not something they have directly organized.



