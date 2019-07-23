Oneida County well offline after test shows elevated levels of man-made chemical

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources is investigating after a city well showed elevated levels of a man-made chemical.

A news release from the Oneida County Health Department showed polyfluoroalkyl substances present in the municipal well at levels above the US Environmental Protection Agency’s health advisory of 70 parts per trillion and 20 parts per trillion for the Wisconsin Department of Health Services.

Per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances have been in use since the 1940s, and are, or have been, found in many consumer products like cookware, food packaging, and stain repellants. PFAS may be released into the air, soil, and water, including sources of drinking water.

Research suggests PFAS can decrease female fertility, increase the risk of high blood pressure in pregnant women and lower birth weights.

DNR officials said Monday they have started sending letters to 125 municipal wastewater plants asking them to sample and analyze water flowing in and out of the facilities for PFAS compounds. The DNR picked the facilities because they're more likely to receive wastewater from businesses that use PFAS.

The DNR plans to use data from the sampling to build a plan to reduce PFAS entering the facilities.

The Oneida County Health Department says the affected well is now offline.

The Associated Press contributed to this report