Oneida County to identify places visited by COVID patients following 9th confirmed case

Oneida County Health Department has received notification a ninth person in Oneida County has been diagnosed with novel coronavirus infection.

According to a news release, the individual is in their 60s and has no known contact with someone who has previously tested positive for COVID-19, no history of travel outside of the community but has visited businesses in the community while potentially contagious, including Shopko Optical in Rhinelander on May 14 and The Edge Bar and Grill in Hazlehurst on May 15.

The individual is now self-isolating.

County health officials are working to determine how the individual may have become infected and are contacting others with whom the person with the positive result had close contact with, including individuals who work at the businesses visited.

According to a news release, the health department will share more information about the public places people who have tested positive for COVID-19 have been during their time of communicability if the time spent there could have resulted in significant exposure for others.

“This will hopefully allow the public to better know their potential risk of coming in contact with someone who has tested positive,” the new release stated.

Linda Conlon, Oneida County Health Department Director/Health Officer asks community members to continue to protect yourself and those around you. “Now is not the time to become complacent. We must continue to have resolve and think of our friends and neighbors as we help keep our community strong and healthy,” Conlon added.

