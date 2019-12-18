Oneida County snowmobile trails to open Friday

With two exceptions, the Oneida County Funded Snowmobile Trail System will open Friday at 8 a.m.

The following trail closures will be in effect until further notice:

Hodag Sno-Tails (McNaughton Area):

Funded Trail Corridor 12 is closed from TIN 247 (Intersection of Trail 12 and 47) through TIN 842 (Hwy 47)

Three Lakes Trails:

Funded Trail Alternate 13 is closed from TIN 122 (Rice Lake Rd) through TIN 022 (intersection north of Burnham Lk)

All lake trails in Oneida County remain closed and are considered unsafe until they have been clearly marked by a local snowmobile club. The trails are in rough, early season condition.

