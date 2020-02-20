Oneida County Sheriff's Office to sponsor certified hunter's safety course

The Oneida County Sheriff's Office is sponsoring a Wisconsin DNR certified Hunter’s Safety course in June.

The course starts on Monday June 8, 2020 and runs through Thursday June 11, 2020. Course times begin at 9 a.m. and end at 1 pm each day.

The course will be held at the Oneida County Law Enforcement Center, located at 2000 East Winnebago Street, Rhinelander, WI.

Anyone born on or after January 1, 1973 must have Hunter’s Safety to hunt in the state of Wisconsin. Students are now required to obtain a DNR customer ID number for any recreational safety class they attend. To get this number you can contact the DNR at 1-888-936-7463.

Students must be 12 years old to enroll. There is no maximum age, and parents and adults are encouraged to enroll and participate in this course. The cost for each course is $10 per person.

Students with special needs are asked to notify the department when registering and request special accommodations that may be required for participation.

If you are interested, you will need to register online in advance. To register for the course, you can visit the Wisconsin DNR Go Wild website. For more information on the course, contact Deputy Michael Baran at the Oneida County Sheriff's Office at (715) - 493 - 0540.

