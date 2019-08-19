Oneida County says man-made chemical found in natural spring

The Oneida County Health Department is investigating after a spring in the town of Crescent showed elevated levels of a man-made chemical.

A news release from the Oneida County Health Department showed perfluorohexane sulfonate present in the spring from samples taken from the town of Crescent spring at 3171 S. River Road near Rhinelander.

At this time, OCHD recommends that if you are concerned about your private well, you should find an alternative source of water. At this time, municipal water is safe to drink and is considered a known safe source from PFAS. Women of childbearing age, pregnant women, and children should use caution in selecting their drinking water.

A news release states Wisconsin does not have a standard for PFHxS, but the sample was higher than others state's guidance values.

Per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances have been in use since the 1940s, and are, or have been, found in many consumer products like cookware, food packaging, and stain repellants. PFAS may be released into the air, soil, and water, including sources of drinking water.

Research suggests PFAS can decrease female fertility, increase the risk of high blood pressure in pregnant women and lower birth weights.

The Associated Press contributed to this report