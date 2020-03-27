Oneida County reports first case of COVID-19

Oneida County Health Department is confirming one person in Oneida County has tested positive for coronavirus.

This individual is in their 20s with a known history of travel. The individual is currently in isolation.

County health officials are working to determine how the person may have become infected and is contacting individuals with whom the patient had close contact with.

Linda Conlon, Oneida County Health Department Director/Health Officer asks community members to follow Governor Evers’ Safer At Home order and stay at home as much as possible.

“With community spread of COVID-19 throughout the state of Wisconsin, it is very important that everyone takes this seriously,” Conlon stated.

Thursday, the Wisconsin Department of Health Services report the state had 707 cases, however the number does not include many cases reported by local health department. The newest cases will be released with Friday's case numbers at 2 p.m.