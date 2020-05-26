Oneida County has eighth confirmed COVID-19 case

An eighth person in Oneida County has been diagnosed with COVID-19 according to the Oneida County Health Department (OCHD).

OCHD reported that the individual is in their 30s and didn’t have contact with anyone else who had the Coronavirus. Health officials are currently trying to get a hold of people who were in contact with the infected person.

To date, the individual is in self-isolation and Oneida County Health Department Director/Health Officer Linda Conlon said it is important to follow Governor Tony Evers’ Safer At Home guidelines to remain healthy despite the supreme court overturning the DHS extension.

“Now is not the time to become complacent. We must continue to have resolve and think of our friends and neighbors as we help keep our community strong and healthy,” Conlon said.

OCHD is reminding everyone to continue practicing social distancing, wash hands with soap and warm water and to stay home if you are not feeling well.

