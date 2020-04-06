Oneida County confirms 4th COVID-19 case

Oneida County Health Department has received notification a fourth person in Oneida County has been diagnosed with COVID-19.

According to a news release, the patient is in their 50’s and has not had contact with any of the previously confirmed cases in the county.

The individual has a history of travel outside of the community and is currently in isolation.

County health officials are working to determine how the individual may have become infected and are contacting others with whom the person with the positive result had close contact with.

Linda Conlon, Oneida County Health Department Director/Health Officer asks community members to follow Governor Evers’ Safer At Home order and stay at home as much as possible. “Because COVID-19 transmission is now widespread throughout Wisconsin, even people who have not traveled outside of their community should minimize their contact with others by staying home when possible, practicing social distancing, and being alert for symptoms of COVID-19,” Conlon added.