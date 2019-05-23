Oneida County Sheriff's Office investigating incident on the highway near Nicolet Area Technical College

The Oneida County Sheriff's Office is investigating an incident on Highway G near the entrance of Nicolet Area Technical College.

Officers were called to the campus just before 4:00 p.m. after a man was found at a campus entrance. He appeared to have a self-inflicted gunshot wound. A gun was found near him.

Life saving measures were started, but the man died from his injuries at about 4:30 p.m.

Law enforcement say the campus, and the public, were not in danger.

The Oneida County Sheriff's Office and the Oneida County Medical Examiner's Office are continuing to investigate.