Oneida County Health Department warns dog owners of blastomycosis risk

The Oneida County Health Department says they've received reports of an increase in testing for blastomycosis in pets recently.

Blastomycosis is an infection caused by the fungus Blastomyces. According to a news release, the fungus lives in moist soil and decomposing matter such as wood and leaves. Persons and animals can get blastomycosis after breathing in small amounts of fungal spores from the air.

Most people do not get sick, however, those who do get symptoms experience flu-like symptoms including fever, cough, night sweats, chest pain, fatigue, weight loss, and muscle or joint pain. Blastomycosis can be serious if left untreated. Symptoms can appear between 3 weeks and 3 months after breathing in Blastomyces spores.

Who gets Blastomycosis?

Anyone can get Blastomycosis if they have been in an area where Blastomyces lives in the environment. People who participate in outdoor activities that expose them to wooded areas (such as forestry work, hunting, and camping) may be at higher risk for getting blastomycosis. People who have a weakened immune system may be more likely to develop severe blastomycosis than people who are otherwise healthy.

Is blastomycosis contagious?

No. Blastomycosis cannot spread between people or between people and animals.

Can my pets get Blastomycosis?

Yes. Pets, especially dogs, can get Blastomycosis, but it is not contagious between animals and people. The symptoms of Blastomycosis in animals are similar to the symptoms in humans. If you are concerned about your pet’s risk of getting Blastomycosis or if you think that your pet has Blastomycosis, please talk to a veterinarian.

How can I prevent blastomycosis?

There is no vaccine to prevent Blastomycosis, and it may not be possible to completely avoid being exposed to the fungus that causes Blastomycosis in areas where it is common in the environment. People who have weakened immune systems may want to consider avoiding activities that involve disrupting soil in these areas.